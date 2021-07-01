2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Elderly passengers on Dubbo zoo tour led astray by trip organisers

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
covid-19lockdown
Article image for Elderly passengers on Dubbo zoo tour led astray by trip organisers

Elderly passengers on the ill-fated Cruise Express tour, discovered to be flouting public health orders, raised concerns about travelling regional NSW despite the lockdown.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mick Willing told Ray Hadley passengers, who ranged from 58 to 89 years of age, had asked tour organisers whether they were allowed to remain on the tour when Greater Sydney went into lockdown.

“[They] were informed that they weren’t in breach of any health orders.”

Police responded to multiple calls of concern about the tour, including on Friday prior to the lockdown.

“Police from the Tamworth area did speak to the train driver, who provided information to them that none of the passengers were from any of the seven LGAs that were subject to the health order at that time.

“There were calls for Tamworth police to attend different locations for the train.

“There’s at least one of those calls where the police did attend and the train had moved on and there’s some confusion around the other calls.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full update 

Image: David Gray/Getty Images

RELATED

Ray Hadley reports regional stops Dubbo zoo visitors put at risk

Ray Hadley
LawNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873