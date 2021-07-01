Elderly passengers on Dubbo zoo tour led astray by trip organisers

Elderly passengers on the ill-fated Cruise Express tour, discovered to be flouting public health orders, raised concerns about travelling regional NSW despite the lockdown.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mick Willing told Ray Hadley passengers, who ranged from 58 to 89 years of age, had asked tour organisers whether they were allowed to remain on the tour when Greater Sydney went into lockdown.

“[They] were informed that they weren’t in breach of any health orders.”

Police responded to multiple calls of concern about the tour, including on Friday prior to the lockdown.

“Police from the Tamworth area did speak to the train driver, who provided information to them that none of the passengers were from any of the seven LGAs that were subject to the health order at that time.

“There were calls for Tamworth police to attend different locations for the train.

“There’s at least one of those calls where the police did attend and the train had moved on and there’s some confusion around the other calls.”

