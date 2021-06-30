Ray Hadley reports regional stops Dubbo zoo visitors put at risk

Ray Hadley has slammed a NSW travel company for a shocking disregard of public health orders on Monday.

At around 9.30am June 28, three buses carrying 128 staff and guests arrived at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

Of the group, at least 76 were not allowed to travel outside Greater Sydney, according to health orders updated on Saturday, June 26.

Police found the group had left Sydney on Friday, June 25 and travelled throughout regional NSW as part of Cruise Express’ Great North Western Loop tour.

The company owner admitted to police while he knew about the lockdown, he thought it would be too hard to send everyone back on their way, and so, chose to continue the tour.

“I mean, fair dinkum!” Ray said. “If brains were dynamite, this bloke wouldn’t blow his ears off!”

“Maybe he didn’t want to give them their money back? That would be more to the point!”

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has attempted to contact Cruise Express for comment, but are yet to hear back.

“I think they may be in their Balmain offices in the foetal position, as they should be.”

A listener tipped Ray off to read the Great North Western Loop itinerary.

The itinerary indicates a number of regional NSW locations were exposed to a potential COVID risk.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Ray the investigation will be continued to see if additional charges can be laid.

“It’s totally irresponsible what they did.”

