Dr Kerry Chant explains what NSW will do in response to QLD outbreak

More than 20,000 people who have returned from Brisbane are being contacted by NSW Health after three locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past week.

Those who have returned from Brisbane City Council and the Moreton Bay Regional Council are being advised to monitor for symptoms and follow public health alerts.

Nine people deemed close contacts have been identified so far and are now in isolation.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant told Ben Fordham NSW is taking a few precautionary measures.

“We’re asking people who have been to those two council areas not to visit hospitals, residential aged care facilities, disability residential care services, for non-essential visits.”

