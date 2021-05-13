2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dominic Perrottet addresses assault allegations against Gareth Ward

4 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Dominic PerrottetGareth Ward
Article image for Dominic Perrottet addresses assault allegations against Gareth Ward

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has spoken about the decision by MP Gareth Ward to stand aside after it was revealed he’s being investigated by police over allegations of sexual violence offences.

No charges have been laid and Mr Ward says he hasn’t been contacted by police about the investigation.

Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham he supports the MP’s decision to stand aside.

“I’ve known Gareth for 20 years, we were in the Young Liberals together.

“The police need to conduct an investigation and Gareth has done the right thing in standing aside.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873