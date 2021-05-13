Dominic Perrottet addresses assault allegations against Gareth Ward

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has spoken about the decision by MP Gareth Ward to stand aside after it was revealed he’s being investigated by police over allegations of sexual violence offences.

No charges have been laid and Mr Ward says he hasn’t been contacted by police about the investigation.

Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham he supports the MP’s decision to stand aside.

“I’ve known Gareth for 20 years, we were in the Young Liberals together.

“The police need to conduct an investigation and Gareth has done the right thing in standing aside.”

