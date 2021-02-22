Disney ‘kneels down to woke mob’ and adds warning to The Muppet Show

Disney+ has added a content warning to old episodes of The Muppet Show for “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures”.

18 episodes are preface with a content advisory that reads: “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

“If you’ve really got a problem with these shows, don’t run them!” Ben Fordham said.

“Or do you wanna have it both ways, by kneeling down to the woke mob and pocketing profits from every single stream?

“What a bunch of muppets!”

Image: Getty/Jeff Kravitz