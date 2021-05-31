Disgraced officer redeemed after decade of court proceedings ends in conviction

Bernard Nash has been found guilty of two cases of perjury, having previously sued police and the state for unlawful arrest, assault and malicious prosecution.

The drawn-out case first began when Nash lied about drink driving after leaving Shelley Beach Golf Club in 2011.

He refused to submit to a breath test at the time and was charged with driving under the influence, which he disputed.

Nash told the court he’d had three schooners of light beer, but was later found to have consumed seven schooners of Coopers Pale Ale.

Mr Nash was initially awarded $70,000 for malicious prosecution, $25,000 for wrongful arrest, $25,000 for assault and battery, and $4958 for special damages.

As a result of the 2011 ruling, the officer who initially arrested Nash in 2011, Senior Constable ­Michael Hicks, was ostracised.

Ray Hadley says Nash’s ultimate conviction today has redeemed Mr Hicks in “the eyes of the community”.

“Finally, some vindication for all those police officers that put their credibility on the line and argued justice should be done.

“This Bernard Nash and his legal team have sought to adjourn, to protest, to take legal argument, to delay every trial.

“Bernard Nash is where he belongs; a lying, deceiving low-life in jail.”

