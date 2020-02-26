Widow’s plea to get back stolen diamond made from late husband’s ashes

A widow is pleading for a diamond, made with her late husband’s ashes, to be returned after it was stolen on Valentine Day.

Nine News has reported robbers broke into Terry Delaney’s apartment in Brisbane and stole a box which held a red diamond made with her husband Carl’s ashes.

Mrs Delaney spent $15,000 and waited almost a year for the diamond to be made in Switzerland after her husband died in 2017 in a workplace accident.

She tells Deborah Knight she hopes the diamond will be returned to her today, on her husband’s birthday.

“He’s been taken from us twice now.

“It’s very distinctive because it actually has a chip on one edge. If they can return it, it would be fabulous.”

Image: Terry Delaney