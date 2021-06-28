Deputy Premier reveals factors that could end Sydney’s lockdown early

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has foreshadowed an early end to stay-at-home public health orders if the state continues to record similar case numbers.

18 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded today in NSW, with only one unlinked to existing cases.

The Deputy Premier told Jim Wilson the crisis cabinet extensively discussed whether to call a shorter seven-day lockdown, but decided they’d be “better off” announcing 14 days in hopes of ending it sooner.

“We’ll reevaluate this at the end of first week.

“We don’t want to do this, and impose this on society and on the community, but sometimes if you stay in lockdown for a few extra days … you can come out without any restrictions.”

Mr Barilaro urged anyone eligible who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, expressing concerns about complacency and a desire to open up the rollout to younger Australians.

“We’re a victim of our own success, Jim.”

