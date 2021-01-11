Deputy Premier delivers scathing message to isolationist WA Premier

The war of words between NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has continued to ramp up.

Mr Barilaro told Chris Smith he was respectful of Mr McGowan’s authority over his own state, but the constant criticism of NSW’s approach to the virus has become too much to bear.

He accused the WA Premier of relying on GST to prop up policies that are ultimately harming the economy and his constituents’ mental health.

“I’m happy to … have a go straight back at him: stop lecturing us, look after your own backyard, but you know what? We’re doing a bloody good job on the eastern seaboard.

“Why don’t you become a part of the rest of this country?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News