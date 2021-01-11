2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Deputy Premier delivers scathing message to isolationist WA Premier

9 hours ago
Chris Smith
border closuresJOHN BARILAROMark McGowanstate bordersWestern Australia
Article image for Deputy Premier delivers scathing message to isolationist WA Premier

The war of words between NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has continued to ramp up.

Mr Barilaro told Chris Smith he was respectful of Mr McGowan’s authority over his own state, but the constant criticism of NSW’s approach to the virus has become too much to bear.

He accused the WA Premier of relying on GST to prop up policies that are ultimately harming the economy and his constituents’ mental health.

“I’m happy to … have a go straight back at him: stop lecturing us, look after your own backyard, but you know what? We’re doing a bloody good job on the eastern seaboard.

“Why don’t you become a part of the rest of this country?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Chris Smith
AustraliaNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873