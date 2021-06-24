Deloitte slammed over retirement policy targeting older workers

Deloitte Australia has been slammed over a retirement policy after it settled a landmark $3.8m age discrimination suit brought by a current partner.

Queensland based audit partner Colin Brown was seeking compensation on the basis Deloitte never informed him about its alleged retirement policy of partners retiring at 62.

National Seniors Australia Chief Advocate Ian Henschke told Ben Fordham “it’s unlawful”.

“It’s about the person and their ability not the age they are.

“You can’t turn around and do this to people.”

