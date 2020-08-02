Dean Widders: rugby league brings communities together

We’ve been celebrating Indigenous round in the National Rugby League, and as far as community leaders go, there are few better than Dean Widders. 159 top grade games for The Roosters, Eels and Souths, he’s now an Indigenous pathways manager. On top of that, Dean coaches the South Sydney women’s team and spends time working in the Aborigial Health section of St. Vincent’s Hospital.

“Rugby league is a force for positive change for aboriginal people. The young people are influenced by all sorts of rugby league players. They have great influence and it’s great that our players realise that responsibility”.

Hailing from Armidale, Dean gets back to the community, setting up rugby league camps and making the game aspirational for young aboriginal people in schools as far as changing their habits and their decision making.

And he has plenty of fun stories about our own Piggy Riddell!