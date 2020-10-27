Cybercrime squad on the hunt for those behind school email threat

The NSW Police Cybercrime Squad are on the tail of those responsible for yesterday’s school email threat, which caused mass disruption and evacuations across Sydney.

Threatening emails were sent up to 20 schools which were forced to evacuate.

HSC exams were also disrupted after the threat kicked off a huge police operation.

Cybercrime commander Detective Superintendent Matt Craft said they were working with federal agencies to track down those behind the “highly disruptive, criminal behaviour”.

“In my experience, you always leave a digital footprint, there’s always something that we can look at and examine and take further,” he told Ray Hadley.

“This is a very serious offence, this is not individuals just being a bit naughty, this is an offence that carries 10-year imprisonment.

“The disruption it causes to schools, students and poor HSC students … it won’t be tolerated.”

Image: Nine News

