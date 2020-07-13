Crossroads Hotel owner defends check-in procedures amid outbreak

The owner of the pub at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak says the venue fulfilled its obligations under public health orders.

Jason Marlow, managing director of the Marlow Hotel Group who own and operate the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, told Ray Hadley he wasn’t aware of a breach in procedures.

Ray confronted Mr Marlow with accusations from listeners that the once-strict check-in procedure at the pub had lapsed in the previous week.

Some claimed staff weren’t taking contact details from all patrons, and another claimed social distancing wasn’t being adhered to.

“The simple answer to that is that 80 per cent of the people visiting the hotel for food and beverage are booking,” Mr Marlow responded.

“We’re catching the required data on our online booking system.

“People who choose to walk in the hotel are requested to sign in at the bar.”

Mr Marlow also said his venues have been employing additional security and limiting numbers, and NSW Health had commended them for the information being provided.

Ray argued it’s evident that the Crossroads’ staff have been “deficient” in carrying out the procedures established by the Marlow Hotel Group.

“I don’t want to keep contradicting you.

“What I’m saying to you is … you have a major problem with the Crossroads.

“I don’t expect you to be hang, drawing and quartering staff, but something went drastically wrong.

“Judging by the email traffic I’m getting from people who went there, you weren’t doing the right thing!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview