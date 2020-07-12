2GB
NSW government ‘very concerned’ over COVID-19 pub cluster

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
NSW Health is working to contain a coronavirus outbreak linked to a pub southwest of Sydney.

21 people have tested positive in relation to a cluster at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

These include an 18-year-old worker, a Melbourne man, and three close contacts of another man who visited the pub on July 3.

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres told Ben Fordham “this is very concerning”.

“It’s so important that we clamp down on this as quickly as possible.”

Liverpool Councillor Nathan Hagarty told Ben Fordham it’s crucial patrons of the pub, between July 3 and July 10, self-isolate and get tested.

“Just apply some common sense.”

Crossroads Hotel patron Lauren visited the pub on July 8, telling Ben Fordham the venue did not take her details.

“No one took my name, number, I didn’t have a booking.”

Image: Getty/James D. Morgan 

