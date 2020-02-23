‘Life-changing’ experience for NRL teams in PNG

The Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs have reached out to sick children in a heartwarming last-minute gesture.

Last week, Ray Hadley received a note from Australian heart surgeon Dr Ian Nicholson who was hoping two NRL teams, playing a trial match in Papua New Guinea, could visit sick children in hospital before they went home.

Within hours, players from Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks both paid a visit to the children in Port Moresby General Hospital.

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris tells Ray Hadley seeing smiling children after open-heart surgery was a heart-warming experience.

“We dropped everything we were doing.

“The experience of just walking in there… mate, it was actually life-changing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay says the experience was an “eye-opener”.

“One nurse was from WA, she actually takes her holidays, pays for her own flight to go over there and does it for nothing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview