Cricket great denounces ‘persistent abuse’ as sledging debate continues

Cricket fans are once again debating the role of sledging in the game, after Tim Paine raised eyebrows at the third Test by trading barbs with Indian batsman Ravi Ashwin and swearing at an umpire.

Australian cricket great Mark Taylor told Mark Levy some of the recent sledges have been excessive, and commended Paine for apologising for the “mundane chatter”.

Mark admitted he has “blown up” himself on occasion.

“But what I don’t like … is persistent abuse, whether it be to an umpire, a player, on the field or off the field.

“When it becomes persistent, it becomes an absolute annoyance for everyone.

“That’s not how I want to play the game.”

