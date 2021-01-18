2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cricket great denounces ‘persistent abuse’..

Cricket great denounces ‘persistent abuse’ as sledging debate continues

1 min ago
Mark Levy
MARK TAYLORsledgingTest cricketTim Paine
Article image for Cricket great denounces ‘persistent abuse’ as sledging debate continues

Cricket fans are once again debating the role of sledging in the game, after Tim Paine raised eyebrows at the third Test by trading barbs with Indian batsman Ravi Ashwin and swearing at an umpire.

Australian cricket great Mark Taylor told Mark Levy some of the recent sledges have been excessive, and commended Paine for apologising for the “mundane chatter”.

Mark admitted he has “blown up” himself on occasion.

“But what I don’t like … is persistent abuse, whether it be to an umpire, a player, on the field or off the field.

“When it becomes persistent, it becomes an absolute annoyance for everyone.

“That’s not how I want to play the game.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873