Cricket Australia’s ‘cultural safety’ condemned as ‘deeply insulting’

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Cricket Australia have received widespread condemnation over their rebranding of Australia Day in the name of ‘cultural safety’.

Alice Springs councillor and Warlpiri woman Jacinta Price told Jim Wilson the decision to refer to the Big Bash games as ‘January 26’ is “deeply insulting” and does more harm than good.

“Are they suggesting that we Indigenous Australians are that sensitive, that we are such victims, that we have to drop any suggestion of Australia Day to feel better about who we are?

“It’s like there’s this move to cleanse our history and … culture, and I don’t understand why we’d want to do that.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
