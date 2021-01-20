‘Breathtakingly stupid’: Ray Hadley blasts Cricket Australia for ‘caving in to PC brigade’

Ray Hadley has slammed Cricket Australia’s “breathtakingly stupid” move in failing to recognise Australia Day.

Cricket Australia’s three Big Bash games will be referred to as ‘January 26’ rather than ‘Australia Day’.

The move was made to make the day culturally safe.

Clubs are also being encouraged to take a knee before play.

“I hope today that people listening to this program,” Ray Hadley said, “contact Cricket Australia, not with abuse, and just say ‘this is the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard’.

“It’s just another caving in to the PC brigade.”

