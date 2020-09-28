‘Crazy’: Billy Slater calls for restrictions on coaching contract negotiations

Rumours circulating around Storm coach Craig Bellamy have prompted one rugby league legend to call on the NRL to clamp down on contract negotiations.

Billy Slater told Mark Levy the Brisbane Broncos would be lucky to have Bellamy on their books, but was concerned by the double standard when it comes to contracts.

“Players have a clause that they can’t negotiate their future deals until November 1 the previous year that they get off.

“On the eve of the finals the biggest story going around is Craig Bellamy’s future over 12 months from now, which is crazy.

“[The NRL] need to have a look at it, and put some restrictions around when coaches can start negotiating their future deals.”

In other matters, the Cowboys’ Valentine Holmes has been suspended for the State of Origin series opener after pleading guilty to a shoulder charge on Broncos fullback Jesse Arthars.

Billy told Mark the outcome is “really disappointing”.

“If Valentine Holmes [didn’t] do what he did, there was a highly likely chance of a head clash.

“There was a duty of care … and the safest outcome happened.”

