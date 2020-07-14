Craig Kelly slams ‘ridiculousness’ of QLD ban on parts of Sydney

Liberal MP Craig Kelly has slammed Queeslands decision to implement a ban on the local government areas of Liverpool and Campbelltown.

Only Queenslanders returning home will be allowed to enter the state from the hotspots, as well as those who fall under a limited range of essential reasons.

Mr Kelly told Ben Fordham “there’s no science” behind the decision.

“Just to arbitrarily pick on the whole of the Liverpool LGA without understanding that there’s a lot of other suburbs much, much, closer to the Crossroads Hotel.

“It just seems completely discriminatory to me to do it the way they’ve done it.”

