‘Cowardly attack’: Teenager drags and attacks police officer in caged truck

A police officer has been dragged into the back of a police truck and allegedly attacked.

Police were responding to reports of a domestic violence incident at Sedgeman Crescent, Shalvey.

The 17-year-old was arrested and placed in the back of a caged ruck when he allegedly grabbed hold of a leading senior constable, before dragging him into the vehicle and punching him multiple times in the head.

He has been charged and will appear in a children’s court tomorrow.

The officer suffered bruising and swelling to his face and head.

NSW Police Superintendent Trent King told Ben Fordham the teenager was being searched before being placed in the back of the car.

“It took some time for the police officer to take control again of the situation.

“This is another example of a cowardly attack.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty