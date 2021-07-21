COVID cases in Tokyo Olympic Village prove ‘system is working’: AOC

As Brisbane makes its final presentation to gain hosting rights for the 2032 Games, cases of COVID-19 have made their way into the Tokyo Olympic Village.

Confirmation of the success or otherwise of Brisbane’s bid will be announced this evening at 6:30pm AEST.

In Tokyo, three athletes have tested positive to COVID within the village, while more than 60 other cases are connected to the Games.

Overnight, 1,387 new cases were identified in the Tokyo population from under 7,000 tests.

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll told Ray Hadley whilst a cancellation remains a possibility, the safety measures are at the highest possible level.

“Everyone in the village is getting tested every day.

“Positive cases … [are] good: they’ve been found, they’ve been isolated, they’re removed from the village, so the system is working.”

Image: Carl Court/Getty Images