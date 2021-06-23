2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 venue alerts expand to..

COVID-19 venue alerts expand to Paddington, Double Bay

31 mins ago
2GB News
Article image for COVID-19 venue alerts expand to Paddington, Double Bay

NSW Health has announced three new venues in inner Sydney have been added to the long list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone who attended the following venues in Paddington and Double Bay are considered close contacts and must isolate for 14 days even if they test negative:

  • Christo’s Pizzeria, Paddington on Monday 21 June from 5.55pm to 8.30pm
  • Joh Bailey hairdresser, Double Bay on Thursday 17 June from 8am to 5pm, Friday 18 June from 8am to 5pm or Saturday 19 June from 8am to 5pm
  • Matteo Restaurant, Double Bay on Friday 18 June from 5.30 to 7pm

For the full list of venues and transport routes of concern, click HERE.

 

Image: Getty

2GB News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873