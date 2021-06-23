COVID-19 venue alerts expand to Paddington, Double Bay
NSW Health has announced three new venues in inner Sydney have been added to the long list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites.
Anyone who attended the following venues in Paddington and Double Bay are considered close contacts and must isolate for 14 days even if they test negative:
- Christo’s Pizzeria, Paddington on Monday 21 June from 5.55pm to 8.30pm
- Joh Bailey hairdresser, Double Bay on Thursday 17 June from 8am to 5pm, Friday 18 June from 8am to 5pm or Saturday 19 June from 8am to 5pm
- Matteo Restaurant, Double Bay on Friday 18 June from 5.30 to 7pm
Image: Getty