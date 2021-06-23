COVID-19 venue alerts expand to Paddington, Double Bay

NSW Health has announced three new venues in inner Sydney have been added to the long list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone who attended the following venues in Paddington and Double Bay are considered close contacts and must isolate for 14 days even if they test negative:

Christo’s Pizzeria, Paddington on Monday 21 June from 5.55pm to 8.30pm

Joh Bailey hairdresser, Double Bay on Thursday 17 June from 8am to 5pm, Friday 18 June from 8am to 5pm or Saturday 19 June from 8am to 5pm

Matteo Restaurant, Double Bay on Friday 18 June from 5.30 to 7pm

