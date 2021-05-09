COVID-19 restrictions extended for Greater Sydney

COVID-19 restrictions have been extended for another week as health authorities search for the missing link.

Retail customers are not required to wear masks but all other measures remain in place.

No new cases have been detected since Thursday in NSW.

Infectious Diseases Expert Professor Nigel McMillan told Ben Fordham it is a concern that the source of the spread hasn’t been found.

“If any cases are going to pop up in the community, it’s going to be in the next week or so at the longest.”

