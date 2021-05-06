BREAKING | Mask mandate, restrictions reimposed in Greater Sydney

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has temporarily reintroduced some restrictions for the next three days.

From 5pm today (Thursday May 6) until midnight Sunday, mask-wearing will be made compulsory on public transport and in indoor venues.

Gatherings in homes will be limited to 20 people.

Singing and dancing will not be allowed, with an exception for weddings.

In aged care facilities, residents will be permitted a maximum of two visitors daily, and masks must be worn.

The two-square-metre rule has not been adjusted.

The Premier encouraged Sydneysiders to enjoy their Mothers’ Day as planned.

“This a very proportionate response to the risk.”

The wife of the man in his 50s who yesterday tested positive to COVID-19 has also returned a positive test.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant announced nine other close contacts have tested negative.

Genomic sequencing has matched the two community cases with an overseas case who travelled from the US.

They were quarantined at the Park Royal Hotel at Darling Harbour, and were transferred to Sydney health accommodation on April 12.

Health authorities are reviewing CCTV footage.

“We are concerned that there is a missing link.”

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said NSW had a good track record of “getting on top of things quickly.”

He told Jim Wilson there was a lot of work to be done yet.

“We hope to be able to identify the source of these people’s infection, so there’s a missing link at the moment,” he said.

“We are confident there is somebody one who came from overseas, has the same strain as the first patent who we identified yesterday, but they don’t have any direct contact.

“The challenge is to work out the link between those two patients, one who came from overseas and one who is in the community.”

Image: Nine News