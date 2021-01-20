Councils who ‘play politics with citizenship’ to be stripped of powers

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has rejected a controversial proposal to hold a minute’s silence on Australia Day.

The Minister told Jim Wilson Australia’s history – both good and bad – should be remembered, but the day is one of unity.

“I think it is the wrong instinct to go and … shame ourselves for events that our current generations were not responsible for.”

A number of councils will not hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day this year, however Mr Hawke said most have made that decision on the basis of health concerns.

Those who have objected for “political reasons” will be stripped of their power to hold any ceremonies in the future.

“You can’t play politics with citizenship.”

