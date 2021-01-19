2GB
Jacinta Price hits back at independent MP’s controversial Australia Day proposal

37 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Jacinta Price hits back at independent MP’s controversial Australia Day proposal

A Sydney MP has attracted ire for her controversial take on the Australia Day/’Invasion Day’ debate.

Independent Warringah MP Zali Steggall has called for a minute’s silence at Australia Day ceremonies across the country as a “powerful step in the healing journey”.

Alice Springs councillor and Warlpiri woman Jacinta Price hit back, condemning Ms Steggall for “painting Indigenous Australians as helpless victims”.

“Zali needs to learn a bit more about our country’s history, instead of using shallow, PC, woke-ish ways of dealing with these particular issues,” she told Jim Wilson.

Instead, she said, Australia Day is a day of unity with those who have come from far and wide to become Australians themselves.

“It’s not just black and white.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
