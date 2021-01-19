Jacinta Price hits back at independent MP’s controversial Australia Day proposal

A Sydney MP has attracted ire for her controversial take on the Australia Day/’Invasion Day’ debate.

Independent Warringah MP Zali Steggall has called for a minute’s silence at Australia Day ceremonies across the country as a “powerful step in the healing journey”.

Alice Springs councillor and Warlpiri woman Jacinta Price hit back, condemning Ms Steggall for “painting Indigenous Australians as helpless victims”.

“Zali needs to learn a bit more about our country’s history, instead of using shallow, PC, woke-ish ways of dealing with these particular issues,” she told Jim Wilson.

Instead, she said, Australia Day is a day of unity with those who have come from far and wide to become Australians themselves.

“It’s not just black and white.”

