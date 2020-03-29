Coronavirus: Peta Credlin calls for unemployed workers to be paid real wages

Peta Credlin says the government must pay Australians their real wages to economically support people during the COVID-19 crisis.

The federal government is considering paying workers up to $1500 a fortnight if they find themselves in financial stress due to coronavirus.

Already, we have seen long lines at Centrelink as hundreds of thousands of people are left jobless.

The UK is promising to pay workers 80 per cent of their wages during the crisis.

Ms Credlin tells Alan Jones reports of $1500 a fortnight in Australia is not good enough.

“It needs to be fair dinkum money, not Mickey Mouse additions to Newstart, it needs to be what they earn now.

“Before they thought they could just band-aid this through with Centrelink payments and I just don’t think that’s going to work.

“I don’t understand why a conservative government can’t see that stepping in and holding the hand of people through this mess isn’t the right and decent thing to do.”

