Coronavirus: How to explain it to your children

4 hours ago
Alan Jones
JODIE LOWINGER

As unprecedented measures are taken in Australia and around the world to stop the spread of coronavirus experts are seeing a surge in feelings of anxiety.

Psychologist Jodie Lowinger tells Alan Jones parents should educate their children.

“Tell them that all feelings are okay.

“Kids will worry more if they feel like they are being kept in the dark.”

She says parents also need to look after themselves to be able to be strong role models.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

 

Image: Getty/d3sign

