Confusion grows over differing restrictions across Sydney

Northern Beaches MP Rob Stokes has observed a growing sense of confusion and resentment among residents as the SCG Test Match is set to go ahead while the northern beaches remain in lockdown.

“People have had their hopes and expectations raised so many times and I think now people are pretty resigned and also a bit confused,” Mr Stokes told Luke Grant.

“People in some parts of Sydney, where there might be lots of COVID cases, can go to the cricket whereas people up here in areas where there might not be a single case are in a hard lockdown.

“The longer this goes, the more resentful people are going to start feeling.”

Mr Stokes acknowledge the Premier has ‘done an incredible job’ of keeping the community safe but said decisions need to be translated clearly.

Image: Getty Images