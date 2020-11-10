‘Completely shonky’: Dud cleaning and hygiene products exposed

Consumer advocacy group CHOICE have announced their 2020 Shonky Awards, and household cleaning products are in the firing line.

Editorial director Margaret Rafferty told Jim Wilson floor products have been proven more effective as “perfumes” than cleaning agents.

“The tests … revealed that the category as a whole is completely shonky.

“There were some products in our test that even did worse than water – a floor cleaner from Coles, and one from Bunnings.”

Air purifier GreenTech PureAir 500 has also been singled out for underperformance.

“They may as well have not plugged it in at all for all the effect that it had.”

