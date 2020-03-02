Commuter chaos as ‘work train’ derails near Circular Quay

There are major delays across Sydney’s rail network after a “work train” derailed between Wynyard and Circular Quay.

The incident has caused significant disruption for three train lines; the T2 Inner West & Leppington, T3 Bankstown and T8 Airport & South Line.

Repair crews were rushed to the site and now have all trains running again on the City Circle. Major delays are continuing though, throwing the morning commute into chaos for thousands of passengers.

Good morning, Beau & Pip signing on. Due to the derailment of a work train at Circular Quay, there are currently major delays to @T2SydneyTrains, @T3SydneyTrains and @T8SydneyTrains services Repair crews are on site. Follow your line for updates, or tweet us for assistance. — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) March 2, 2020

There are also delays on the T1 North Shore Line due to a trespasser at Central Station earlier.

A limited number of buses are replacing services between Circular Quay and Central station and commuters can also catch the light rail.

The Transport Management Centre is urging commuters to allow plenty of extra travel time.

Passengers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements and check indicator boards as stopping patterns may change at short notice.

For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or call 131 500.