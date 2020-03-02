2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Commuter chaos as ‘work train’ derails near Circular Quay

11 hours ago
2GB News

There are major delays across Sydney’s rail network after a “work train” derailed between Wynyard and Circular Quay.

The incident has caused significant disruption for three train lines; the T2 Inner West & Leppington, T3 Bankstown and T8 Airport & South Line.

Repair crews were rushed to the site and now have all trains running again on the City Circle. Major delays are continuing though, throwing the morning commute into chaos for thousands of passengers.

There are also delays on the T1 North Shore Line due to a trespasser at Central Station earlier.

A limited number of buses are replacing services between Circular Quay and Central station and commuters can also catch the light rail.

The Transport Management Centre is urging commuters to allow plenty of extra travel time.

Passengers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements and check indicator boards as stopping patterns may change at short notice.

For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or call 131 500.

2GB News
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.