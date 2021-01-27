Community reeling after tragic death of pregnant couple

A Queensland community has been left reeling after a couple was killed when a 17-year-old allegedly crashed into them.



Two pedestrians, a 37-year-old male and 31-year-old pregnant woman, were killed in the crash while walking their two dogs.

The couple were identified as Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter.

The teenager, charged with murder, is accused of stealing a car, before running a red light and colliding with a truck.

The impact caused the Landcruiser to roll, killing the Alexandra Hills couple.

Redland City Council Councillor Rowanne McKenzie told Ben Fordham the community is raising money to help cover the funeral costs.

“The local council has offered to support the family in whatever capacity that they need.”

You can donate HERE