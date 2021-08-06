Close contact told to isolate 13 days into COVID exposure period

Ray Hadley has been contacted by a listener who was informed they were a close contact of a COVID case 13 days after the exposure date.

The listener lives in one of the eight Sydney LGAs in hard lockdown, and was contacted on August 5 in regards to an exposure site on July 24.

“If we’re taking almost two weeks to contact people and tell them to self-quarantine for two weeks what is the point?!” Ray said.

“They have lost control of contact tracing.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

Image: Getty