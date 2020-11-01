2GB
Clive Palmer fails to secure a single seat in QLD election

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Katter Australia PartyRobbie Katter
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has led Labor to victory in the 2020 Queensland State Election.

Ms Palaszczuk is on track to win 52 of 93 seats.

But Clive Palmer spent almost $5 million on advertising and didn’t win a single seat.

Despite standing 55 candidates across the state, the United Australia Party received just 0.6 per cent of the total state primary vote.

Katter Australia Party Leader Robbie Katter told Ben Fordham he can’t be sure of Mr Palmer’s intentions.

“Please don’t ask me to psychoanalyse any of that, Ben!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
NewsPoliticsQLD
