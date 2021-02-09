City of Sydney set for a shake-up as Clover Moore’s mayoralty challenged

Sydney councillor Dr Kerryn Phelps has set out to end Clover Moore’s 17-year reign as Lord Mayor at the September election.

On her hit list, she told Jim Wilson, are the city’s pop-up bike lanes, a lack of expenditure transparency, and the “preposterous” plan to halve Moore Park Golf Course.

“I was told that Clover didn’t even go and speak to the people at the golf club before she made that announcement, so this is where community engagement again is really important.

“I think it’s time for change.”

Image: Brook Mitchell, Jenny Evans/Getty Images