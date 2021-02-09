2GB
City of Sydney set for a shake-up as Clover Moore’s mayoralty challenged

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Sydney councillor Dr Kerryn Phelps has set out to end Clover Moore’s 17-year reign as Lord Mayor at the September election.

On her hit list, she told Jim Wilson, are the city’s pop-up bike lanes, a lack of expenditure transparency, and the “preposterous” plan to halve Moore Park Golf Course.

“I was told that Clover didn’t even go and speak to the people at the golf club before she made that announcement, so this is where community engagement again is really important.

“I think it’s time for change.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brook Mitchell, Jenny Evans/Getty Images

