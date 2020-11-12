‘Where does it stop?’: Golfers fear more sporting grounds under Clover Moore’s knife

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has launched a community consultation plan to help decide the future of Moore Park Golf Course, which she wants halved.

Moore Park club champion Lucie Quilliam told Jim Wilson she’s disappointed by the Lord Mayor’s proposal, particularly because the course is already a small portion of the surrounding Centennial parkland.

“What we’re concerned about is the first stop is the golf course, then there’s other sporting pitches: rugby fields, cricket pitches, tennis courts.

“Where does it stop? You can look at those and they’re probably used at the weekends at most.

“Is that going to be the next thing that gets targeted?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To sign the petition to save Moore Park Golf Course, click HERE.

Image: Moore Park Golf Club