2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Citizenship test ditches ‘fact-based questions’..

Citizenship test ditches ‘fact-based questions’ in favour of Aussie values

40 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Alan Tudgecitizenship testimmigration

The citizenship test has been revamped for the first time in a decade, introducing new questions on Australian values.

Five of the test’s 20 multiple choice questions will now emphasise shared Australian values like fairness, gender equality, and freedom of expression.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge told Deborah Knight the move “away from fact-based questions” is increasingly important as the community diversifies.

“We’ve got a lot of people who come to the country these days … who come from countries which have very different value systems to Australia’s liberal democratic values.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873