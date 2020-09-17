Citizenship test ditches ‘fact-based questions’ in favour of Aussie values

The citizenship test has been revamped for the first time in a decade, introducing new questions on Australian values.

Five of the test’s 20 multiple choice questions will now emphasise shared Australian values like fairness, gender equality, and freedom of expression.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge told Deborah Knight the move “away from fact-based questions” is increasingly important as the community diversifies.

“We’ve got a lot of people who come to the country these days … who come from countries which have very different value systems to Australia’s liberal democratic values.”

