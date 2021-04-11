Chris Smith’s message to republicans after Prince Philip’s death

Chris Smith has a message for Australian republicans after Prince Philip’s death at Windsor Castle.

The Australia Republic Movement has offered its condolences to the royal family but Chris believes Prince Philip’s death does not take Australia a step closer to separating from the monarchy.

“I think you’re counting your chickens before they hatch!” Chris said.

“One thing the last three days have reminded us of is what a rock-solid monarchy it is.

“In these times of such instability and fracture, it’s reassuring that Australia is anchored to such a solid mooring.”

