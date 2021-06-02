2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chris Minns’ plan to win back NSW Labor voters

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Chris Minns
Article image for Chris Minns’ plan to win back NSW Labor voters

NSW Labor leadership candidate Chris Minns will focus on a positive plan aimed at local manufacturing if he secures the top job. 

Chris Minns and Michael Daley will need to present 15 signatures of MPs supporting their bid by Monday.

If either candidate doesn’t have enough signatures, then the other assumes the role unopposed.

 

Mr Minns told Ray Hadley the party needs a “positive, optimistic plan for the future”.

“That’s really what we need to do to get up off the mat.”

Ray said, “I think you are perhaps the man to lead the Labor Party into the next election.

“I wouldn’t think you could win it!” he added.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873