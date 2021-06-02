Chris Minns’ plan to win back NSW Labor voters

NSW Labor leadership candidate Chris Minns will focus on a positive plan aimed at local manufacturing if he secures the top job.

Chris Minns and Michael Daley will need to present 15 signatures of MPs supporting their bid by Monday.

If either candidate doesn’t have enough signatures, then the other assumes the role unopposed.

Mr Minns told Ray Hadley the party needs a “positive, optimistic plan for the future”.

“That’s really what we need to do to get up off the mat.”

Ray said, “I think you are perhaps the man to lead the Labor Party into the next election.

“I wouldn’t think you could win it!” he added.

