2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

China using ‘political warfare’ to infiltrate Australian public, Federal MP warns

3 hours ago
Alan Jones
Andrew Hastie

Federal Liberal MP Andrew Hastie warns China is trying to change the way the Australian public thinks as diplomatic tensions ramp up.

China has threatened to boycott Australia and has even gatecrashed a federal press conference after the Federal Government called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

Mr Hastie tells Alan Jones those efforts are not in the interests of Australia.

“What we’ve seen this week is political warfare. Threats, disinformation, press conferences with their talking points, and it’s all designed to shape the Australian public to think their way.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Alan Jones
AustraliaNewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.