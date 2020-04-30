China using ‘political warfare’ to infiltrate Australian public, Federal MP warns

Federal Liberal MP Andrew Hastie warns China is trying to change the way the Australian public thinks as diplomatic tensions ramp up.

China has threatened to boycott Australia and has even gatecrashed a federal press conference after the Federal Government called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

Mr Hastie tells Alan Jones those efforts are not in the interests of Australia.

“What we’ve seen this week is political warfare. Threats, disinformation, press conferences with their talking points, and it’s all designed to shape the Australian public to think their way.”

