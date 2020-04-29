Chief Medical Officer warns of ‘permanent risk’ with easing of restrictions

Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy warns Australians must not become complacent as the government considers easing restrictions.

There have been over half a million tests conducted and eight new cases in the country over the last 24 hours.

Queensland and NSW have eased some restrictions around gatherings and visitors while children in the Northern Territory have returned to school.

Professor Murphy told Alan Jones we can’t become complacent with the easing of restrictions.

“We’re in a pretty stable position at the moment.

“It will be a permanent risk for months if we relax and it’s even a risk now.

“So that’s why our public health system has to be so strong.”

Image: Getty/Sam Mooy