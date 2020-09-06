2GB
Channel 7 blasted over ‘disgraceful’ hire of Josh Reynolds’ ex-girlfriend

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Arabella del BussoSAS Australia

Josh Reynold’s ex-girlfriend will appear on Channel 7’s new reality TV show.

Reynolds was cleared of assault charges after his former girlfriend Arabella del Busso claimed the footballer grabbed her arm during an argument late last year.

The Wests Tigers player has always refuted the allegations and claims his then-girlfriend used several aliases and deliberately faked multiple pregnancies.

Now, she is tipped to appear in SAS Australia, alongside Schapelle Corby, Roxy Jacenko and Nick Cummins.

“She almost ruined Josh Reynolds’ career with false allegations,” Ben Fordham said.

“Now, Channel 7 rewards her with a bundle of cash. A disgraceful decision!”

Ben Fordham
EntertainmentNewsSports
