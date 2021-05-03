2GB
‘Certainly in the conversation’: Maroons selector Billy Slater reveals ones to watch

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterQueensland MaroonsReed MahoneySam WalkerSTATE OF ORIGIN
State of Origin selector Billy Slater has shared with Mark Levy insights into those in consideration for the 2021 Queensland squad.

Billy addressed the possibility of Reed Mahoney and Sam Walker being selected, particularly in light of reports Walker would be welcomed into the Queensland camp.

“I can’t confirm or deny them, but Queensland have been doing that for a while, bringing in 18th and 19th men just for an experience of the week.

“It’s obvious Sam Walker’s going to be a generation-type player, and he’s probably going to hold down that number seven for Queensland for a decade after Daly Cherry-Evans moves on.”

Mark Levy
QLDRugby LeagueSports
