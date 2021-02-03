CCTV | Racing identity caught allegedly assaulting women in Gold Coast pub

A prominent Victorian racing identity has been filmed allegedly assaulting two women in a Gold Coast hotel.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has obtained CCTV which shows the man inappropriately touching a 73-year-old woman who then slapped him across the face.

He allegedly hit her back, leaving her with cuts and bruising to her mouth.

The 73-year-old’s adult daughter then confronted the man before notifying management.

He then allegedly punched her in the face and hit a man who leapt to her defence.

The alleged incident, which occurred in January during the Magic Millions carnival, has been reported to Queensland Police.

Disqualified Victorian horse trainer Tony Vasil is being investigated by police over the assaults.

“I’ve seen a lot of crook things in my time but the attack on a 73-year-old grandmother and her daughter, for merely defending her mother, is shocking in the extreme,” Ray Hadley said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview