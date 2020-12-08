Casuals to be given a choice under planned reforms

Attorney-General Christian Porter says new industrial relations reforms aim to give casual workers a choice, despite unions saying it strips casuals of their rights.

The bill would define casual employment and allow casuals who work regular shift patterns for a year to become part-time or full-time if desired.

But the ACTU believes the changes would make it harder for people to leave casual work as there is no guarantee for employers to follow through.

But Attorney-General Christian Porter told Ben Fordham this would help ease barriers to job growth.

“The workers miss out as things presently stand.

“We just want people to have a choice.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty