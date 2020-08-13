2GB
Car crashes through Sydney house and lands in kitchen

8 hours ago
2GB News
CAR CRASH

A car has smashed through a house in southern Sydney causing significant structural damage.

Reports suggest the car lost control before crashing into the house on Chamberlain Street, Bexley, landing in the kitchen.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews are currently on the scene of the incident and have the driver out of the car.

Crews are assessing the two-storey house to ensure the scene is structurally safe before they can remove the car.

Images: Fire and Rescue NSW

 

