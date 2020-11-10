‘Can’t run a football team without it’: Veteran coach Wayne Bennett’s key to success

Queensland coach and league veteran Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims the Maroons side is the “worst in 40 years of Origin”.

He told Ben Fordham ahead of tonight’s State of Origin Game Two at Adelaide Stadium he couldn’t believe it when someone sent him the newspaper column.

“This is my eighth series, I can tell you there were a couple of teams I have had who were nowhere near as good as this side.”

Ben described him as the “most successful coach in the history of rugby league”.

Asked about how he is able to connect with players so much, he admitted he wasn’t sure.

“I will say this: I have a reputation for discipline but I can’t run a football team without it, I think young men thrive in that environment. They need it, they don’t always like it but they need it.”

Image: Nine News