Cancel culture goes after Bob Hawke

The idea to name a federal electorate after former prime minister Bob Hawke has ignited outrage.

The Australian Electoral Commission has received complaints about Mr Hawke’s love of beer and women.

Ben Fordham said even former prime minsiter Frank Forde, who was in the job for one week in 1945, had an electorate named after him.

“So if Frank Forde can get one, then surely we can give one to Labor’s longest serving prime minister, Bob Hawke.”

Image: Getty/Bradley Kanaris