‘Can we afford not to?’: Push for toll free periods on new road projects

The NSW Opposition are pushing for a mandated toll-free period on all new major toll roads, saying it’s the safest option for drivers.

A bill will be debated in the Upper House today.

Shadow Minister for Roads John Graham told Ben Fordham in the past, it was regular practice.

“We think this is a common sense measure when you open a toll road, it’s fairer but really, importantly, it’s safer,” he said.

“What it avoids is traffic chaos, last-minute lane changes as people try and avoid tolls, or try and get used to a new road as it opens.

“Can we afford not to do it?

“We have seen, as these roads open, some dangerous driving behaviour.”

