‘Can we afford not to?’: Push for toll free periods on new road projects

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben Fordham

The NSW Opposition are pushing for a mandated toll-free period on all new major toll roads, saying it’s the safest option for drivers.

A bill will be debated in the Upper House today.

Shadow Minister for Roads John Graham told Ben Fordham in the past, it was regular practice.

“We think this is a common sense measure when you open a toll road, it’s fairer but really, importantly, it’s safer,” he said.

“What it avoids is traffic chaos, last-minute lane changes as people try and avoid tolls, or try and get used to a new road as it opens.

“Can we afford not to do it?

“We have seen, as these roads open, some dangerous driving behaviour.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
LifestyleNewsNSWPolitics
